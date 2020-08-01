Anderson church seeking pastor
ANDERSON — Anderson Zion Missionary Baptist Church is prayerfully seeking a pastor called by God, residing in the Indiana area, who will be the spiritual leader of the congregation.
The qualified candidate will be responsible to God and the church to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, teach the Bible, and provide Christian leadership in all areas of the church and to engage in pastoral care for the congregation.
The applicant must be a licensed and ordained Baptist minister of the Gospel. He must also be a teacher and preacher led by the Holy Spirit, with the ability to develop and deliver biblically sound, Spirit-filled, sermons and teachings.
Additional information is at facebook.com/groups/AndersonZion.
Chewning to minister locally
ANDERSON — On Sunday, Lawrence Chewning will be ministering at Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry Center, 2505 Faith Drive, at 10 a.m. At 6 p.m. he will give a concert sponsored by ReNet.
Chewning, who attended Anderson University, has been a Christian songwriter, singer, and speaker for almost five decades. His most well-known musical compositions are “The Anchor Holds” and “At the Foot of the Cross.” He has recorded 10 albums.
“The Anchor Holds” held the No. 1 position in the national inspirational charts for three weeks when released for airplay by Ray Boltz in 1995. It has been recorded by numerous artists, including the Gaither Homecoming Friends and Jimmy Swaggart. In 1998, “At the Foot of the Cross” reached No. 3 on the national inspirational charts, sung by Boltz.
Chewning grew up on a cotton farm in Lee County, South Carolina. In February 1970, while he was attending Anderson University, a spontaneous spiritual awakening occurred in the city which culminated in 50 days of revival services.
In the summer of 1970 Chewning and several other friends, known as The Fishermen, began traveling full-time throughout the country, sharing testimonies and songs.
Chewning later formed the Lawrence Chewning & Eastland Band.
Over the years Chewning has traveled throughout the nation speaking and singing at churches, coffeehouses, and outdoor Christian festivals. He has also been a pastor and worship leader and has led seminars on songwriting.
In 2018 he retired as an adoption specialist with the state of South Carolina. He now travels full-time, sharing his songs and preaching. He and his wife of 44 years reside in Florence, South Carolina.
A love offering will be taken. For more information, contact 765-623-3602 or 765-215-0180.
The Sound to perform at Epworth
MATTHEWS —Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., announced The Sound will be in concert on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m.
There is no set door charge for this concert, but a love offering will be received. There will be limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions. To guarantee seats, RSVP online or call or text 765-667-0842.
The Sound is a trio consisting of Rob Mills and his two sons, Levi and Jacob.
A New Day Records artist, their major-label debut album “Make It Count” was released in November 2019. Their song “Can I Get A Witness” recently hit No. 1 on the Singing News charts in July. Also, they are on the cover of the August 2020 issue of the Singing News.
