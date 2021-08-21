Bethesda marks 106th anniversary
ANDERSON — Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 2124 Cedar St., will celebrate its 106th church anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Regan B. Mitchell, pastor of Sherman Street Church of God, Anderson.
Doug Anderson in concert at AletheiaANDERSON — Doug Anderson will be in concert at Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry Center, on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.
Anderson is a Grammy-nominated, multi-Dove-award-winning singer from Lapel. He tours all over the world to sold-out venues as a soloist and a member of Cana’s Voice.
He also was a founding member of the quartet Ernie Haas & Signature Sound, a group made popular through the Gaither Homecoming Series.
His 13 Dove Awards include Country Album of the Year, Country Song of the Year and Male Vocalist. He has also been a part of two videos and one CD project to attain Gold status in Billboard sales.
He is married to his high school sweetheart, Michele, and they have two daughters, Isabel and Emma.
The church is located at 2505 Faith Drive, Anderson. For more information call 765-623-3602. A love offering will be taken.
