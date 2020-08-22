Northview celebrates 40-year anniversary
CARMEL — Northview Church will celebrate its 40-year anniversary milestone at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at its campus in Anderson and eight other campuses.
Attendees can participate in worship through music and baptism, as well as enjoy free snow cones, an inflatable water slide, photo booth and outdoor games.
Northview started as a small group of people who met in the music room of Carmel Elementary School in 1980. The nondenominational church opened the Carmel campus in 1995 and has grown to include nine community campuses, one microsite and three prison campuses — with more than 12,000 people attending weekly.
Among other initiatives, the church has hosted Good Neighbor Weekends for 11 years, where campuses close down and church volunteers serve the community throughout an entire weekend, and given nearly $325,000 to members of the community through its Dollar Club initiative since its launch in May 2014.
Unity Church welcomes new pastorANDERSON — Unity Church of Anderson, 2425 Mounds Road, welcomes its new minister, the Rev. Diane Robinson, formerly of Tipton, Indiana, and Jupiter, Florida.
Robinson moved to Florida in 1984 and began to attend Unity of the Palm Beaches in 1986. She was called to fill in as spiritual leader at Unity Church in the Gardens in Jupiter, Florida, in 2003 until they found a minister. The experience led her to become an ordained Unity minister in 2013.
Unity is a Christian church that emphasizes a metaphysical interpretation of Scripture.
Robinson was active in the Gold Treasure Coast Unity Ministers Association, serving as president for four years and the SE Unity Ministers Association, serving as treasurer. She returned to Indiana this spring and became the spiritual leader of Unity of Anderson in June. The church meets at 11 a.m. under CDC guidelines and offers a Facebook Live presence at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday on Unity of Anderson’s page. Each Sunday morning message is then available throughout the week on Facebook. All are welcome.
