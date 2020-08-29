Church News
Music-centered worship offered
ANDERSON — On Sunday, worship at Cross Roads United Methodist Church will be a Singspiration led by praise team leader Richard Geisler. The program will include Garri George, Kim Mitchell and other talented musicians.
Come for a worship service at 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. that will be filled with music to the Glory of God.
The church is at 2000 Scatterfield Road.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.