Riddells in concert Sunday
ANDERSON — The Riddells will be featured in a special concert at East Side House of Prayer at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
The Riddells have been involved full-time ministry since 2004, featuring Sonja, Justin and Kayla, who have sung in 19 states, as well as Jamaica.
They will be ministering both through song and testimonies.
Information: Pastor Jimmy Boicourt, 765-635-3540.
Alabama group to give concert
ANDERSON — Wilburn and Wilburn of Gadsden, Alabama, will present a concert on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at Main Street Church of God.
Carrying on the legacy of the classic Wilburns gospel group of the 1980s, this next generation of the southern gospel group is known for powerful vocals and high-energy music, and is heard locally in Madison County on The Life FM (102.1 FM).
Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free. Main Street Church of God is located at 4211 Main St,, Anderson.
Information: Carl Stagner at 765-635-6142 or pastorcarl@mainstreetcog.net.
To learn about the group, visit www.wilburnandwilburn.com.
