Trinity to honor pastor
ANDERSON — Trinity Baptist Church, 1225 Madison Ave., Anderson, will celebrate its pastor and wife's 29th year anniversary on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Guest speaker will be Pastor Tenorris Davis and Bethesda Baptist Church.
Host pastor is the Rev. Ernest Prince.
Committee's annual day is Sunday
ANDERSON — Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1540 W. 16th St., will celebrate the Pastor's Aide Committee's annual day on Sunday at the 10:45 a.m. service.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Arthur Leak, who serves as pastor of the men's ministry at Sherman Street Church of God in Anderson, where he also serves as finance chair and the on the board of elders.
The Rev. Dr. Edgar Woodall is pastor. The theme will be "We Honor Our Pastor By Defending Him," 2 Timothy 4:14-17.
Mr. Rogers is topic of discussion series
ANDERSON — On Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will explore the spirituality of Mr. Rogers for a month (Wednesdays, Sept. 4,11,18, 25) in a series of community discussions.
They will use the multi-award-winning documentary by Morgan Neville. In an age of increasing anger, people need the gentleness of Mr. Rogers. Join as the group thinks together about the depth, and fearless courage, and Christian faith which Mr. Rogers lived every day.
Information: 765-643-7415.
Kingsmen Quartet in concert at Epworth
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host the Kingsmen Quartet in concert on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
Admission is $10 at the door and a love offering will be received. After the concert there will be a meet-and-greet time with free refreshments.
To learn more, visit www.matthewsewumc.org.
