Mr. Rogers is topic of discussion series
ANDERSON — On Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will explore the spirituality of Mr. Rogers for a month (Wednesdays, Sept. 4,11,18, 25) in a series of community discussions.
They will use the multi-award-winning documentary by Morgan Neville. In an age of increasing anger, people need the gentleness of Mr. Rogers. Join as the group thinks together about the depth, and fearless courage, and Christian faith which Mr. Rogers lived every day.
Information: 765-643-7415.
Kingsmen Quartet at Epworth
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host the Kingsmen Quartet in concert on Saturday.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
Admission is $10 at the door and a love offering will be received. After the concert there will be a meet-and-greet time with free refreshments.
To learn more, visit www.matthewsewumc.org.
Bethesda marks 104th anniversary
ANDERSON — On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3:30 p.m., Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 104th year church anniversary.
Guest speaker will be Derek White, senior pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church inRichmond. This year’s theme is “Reviving the Church from Within,” Acts 7:24.
Host pastor is Pastor Tenorris Davis.
Information: 765-642-1114.
Kids Clubs return to Grace Baptist
ANDERSON — AWANA Kids Clubs is back and begins at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
Register online at www.gracetoanderson.com/awana or call the church at 765-643-7853. Open to all children age 2 through sixth grade. Transportation available for kindergarten through sixth grade. Everyone welcome.
Christ Temple hosting revival
ANDERSON — Christ Temple Church, 1610 W. 22nd St., will host a revival Wednesday through Friday nightly at 7:30 p.m.
Speaker will be Evangelist Bobby Wade from Silsbee, Texas.
Information: 765-644-9281.
