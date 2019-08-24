Bobby Bowen to be at Prophecy
ANDERSON — Bobby Bowen Family Ministries will be at Anderson Church of God of Prophecy, 3029 Mounds Road, on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Bowen had been serving in music ministry from his early teens singing with his family through his accomplished and professional years with the award-winning and Grammy-nominated group, MidSouth (Boys).
Bowen and his wife, Becky, travel with four of their children. His vision for his family is to serve and minister to other families in the church.
All are welcome, and there is no admission charge. A love offering will be received.
Park Place to host hymn sing
ANDERSON — Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, will host a hymn sing, “Then Sings My Soul,” on Sunday at 6 p.m.
A pre-service of instrumental music begins at 5:30 p.m., including piano, organ, instrumental duets and vocal duet and brass.
This year’s event features heritage songs and hymns, a combined choir from area churches, a brass ensemble, and guest conductors David Coolidge, Lloyd Larson and F. Dale Bengtson.
A combined choir (anyone who enjoys singing) will rehearse at 3:15 p.m. in the sanctuary. All singers are encouraged to attend.
