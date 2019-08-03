Carolina Boys in concert Friday
ANDERSON — The Carolina Boys Quartet of Anderson, South Carolina, will present a concert on Friday at 7 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Carrying on the Kingsmen Quartet-style legacy, the breakout southern gospel group is known for its high-tenor and low-bass vocals and can be heard daily on The Life FM (102.1 FM) in Anderson and east-central Indiana.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and admission is free.
Information: Carl Stagner at 765-635-6142 or pastorcarl@mainstreetcog.net.
To learn about the group, visit www.carolinaboysquartet.com.
