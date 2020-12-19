Church ‘reimagines’ Christmas services
ANDERSON — East Side Church of God, like many others, is having online services only due to the pandemic. The church will hold virtual or distanced events as part of its Christmas Re-Imagined activities.
As part of Christmas Re-Imagined, they will be holding the following events for the community:
Christmas Families: Volunteer shoppers and funders will help Christmas shop for families with financial difficulties.
Christmas Boxes: Families of East Side Kids and East Side Youth are receiving Christmas boxes with age-appropriate family activities, ideas, and opportunities for experiencing Christmas together.
Christmas Adventure: Through Jan. 3, you and your family can participate in a QR-code-enabled scavenger hunt. Follow the clues around Anderson to hear the story of Christmas and how it brings joy to the world. They are partnering with JackRabbit Coffee, Park Place Church, South Meridian Church and Children of Promise.
Christmas Eve: The annual Candlelight Communion held on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. will be livestreamed only.
East Lynn hosts drive-in service
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will host a drive-in Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Enjoy the service safely from your car. Pastor Steve will be high above the cars delivering the special candle lit service. Turn your radio to 89.1 FM and remain warm and safe in your vehicle.
