Church News
Christmas Eve at New Horizons
ANDERSON — New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The church congregation and Pastor Brad Hensley invite the community to join in the celebration of the Savior’s birth and unwrapping the real meaning of Christmas.
At Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. worship service, the children will celebrate Christ’s birth in song and drama.
Christmas program at Christ Temple
ANDERSON — Christ Temple Church’s annual Christmas program will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The church is extending an invitation to the public to join the congregation on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. to bring the New Year in.
The church is located at 1610 W. 22nd St.
Information: 765-644-9281.
