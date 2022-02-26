Blount to minister at Aletheia
ANDERSON — Dr. Johnnie Blount will minister at Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry Center on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Blount is the founder of Bridge the Gap Ministries. They are devoted to guiding individuals to find their purpose and fulfill their destiny through the preaching of the Word of God, leadership conferences and personal coaching.
Among other things, he spends several hours per week personally coaching individuals through the “Fanning The Flame” program, and produces an inspirational daily nugget called “Be The Word.”
