Guest organist at Trinity UMC

LAPEL — Trinity United Methodist Church in Lapel will have George Smith as its guest organist for the next several weeks.

Worship begins Sunday mornings at 9 a.m.

Epworth UMC hosts concert

MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will have The Perrys with Livin Forgivin in concert on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 at the door. Also, a love offering will be received.

Church celebrates revival anniversary

ANDERSON — On Feb. 22-23, South Meridian Church of God in Anderson will celebrate the 50th anniversary of a spontaneous 50-day revival which blessed that congregation, the city of Anderson, and communities around the country in 1970.

On Saturday, Feb 22, at 6 p.m. there will be an opportunity to sing and share stories of that event and its impact.

On Sunday, Feb 23, 10:30 a.m., a worship service will include testimonies from some of those present for this life-changing gift.

Both services will be in the sanctuary of South Meridian Church of God, 2401 S. Meridian St, Anderson.

Black History service at church

ANDERSON — New Hope United Methodist Church will host a Black History Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 23, during the morning service.

Everyone is asked to take part. Choose a person from black history and study them. Come in character so when asked by anyone you can tell them about yourself.

A Black History Pitch-In Feast will be held in the church’s fellowship hall following the service.

The church is located at 1503 J.T. Menifee St., Anderson.

