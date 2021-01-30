Redeemer Baptist has new pastor
ANDERSON — After more than a year of searching, Redeemer Baptist Church, 3230 Lindberg Road in Anderson, voted unanimously to call Jearme Ousley as its new pastor.
Ousley is now serving at the church, coming from his previous position as the associate pastor for Pine Hills Baptist Church in Lessville, Louisiana. Jearme is married to Melissa and they have two children: daughter, Olivia, and son, Ethan.
Prior to being called into the ministry, Jearme served in the United States Army as a medical treatment platoon sergeant, overseeing the platoon, its equipment, and operational readiness. His original focus at Pine Hills Baptist Church was working with youth. He was able to see God grow the youth department from five kids to over 50 prior to COVID restrictions. At this church he also developed responsibilities in planning, coordinating, and executing worship services, events, outreach ministry, and family and discipleship ministry.
Jearme was born and raised in northern Indiana. He is currently working to complete his bachelor’s degree from Liberty University. He has been trained in the Titus Project (an exegetical preparation and preaching course) and has complete several leadership and management courses through the Army. He was a healthcare specialist in the Army and is a certified CrossFit Level 1 trainer.
The previous pastor, Brad Storm, submitted his resignation in June 2019 and agreed to continue serving as pastor until a replacement could be found. Brad and his wife, Lisa, plan to continue as members at Redeemer, serving as God leads them in their retirement years.
The church is currently meeting for worship services at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays (broadcast on Facebook Live) and for prayer at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, following COVID recommended guidelines. They are looking forward to reestablishing other ministries as COVID restrictions lessen. Normally they offer Sunday School classes, AWANA, Bible study classes, JOY fellowship, adult choir and other gatherings for special occasions.
For more information about the church, please call 765-642-3610 or visit www.redeemeronline.org or the church’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Redeemerinanderson.
Prayer service at Madison Park
ANDERSON — Madison Park Church of God will host “Our Night of Worship and Prayer” on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The church is inviting residents to come and worship Jesus, receive prayer, and pray for others.
For more information, visit the Facebook page for Madison Park Church of God.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.