Wallace Temple plans remembrance
ANDERSON — Wallace Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St., will conduct its annual Remembrance and Roll Call Service during the 10 a.m. morning worship on Sunday.
This service began in the 1950s when Gertie Weatherly and Celane Bostic desired to remember church family members who died during the previous year with a candle lighting service.
In keeping with this tradition, those who passed in 2019 to be memorialized are: Willie Lee Fuller, Willie James Lark, the Rev. Ernest Prince, Darlene Reliford, Johnnie Wilson and Kathleen Zerlak.
“Calling of the Roll” will continue to be included in this service. Those present, members and friends who are blessed to be present, will answer to the Roll Call, ushering in a new year, 2020.
Contributions may be made in their memory during this portion of the service.
As the church membership roll is called, all members and friends will be given the opportunity to respond with Bible verses and offer a love gift of $1 for each year of their membership.
The Rev. Antwaun J. Johnson, Pastor of Wallace Temple, will officiate.
Information: 765-649-4610.
The Herald Bulletin
