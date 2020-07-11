Old Paths to play at Epworth UMC
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will have a concert, The Old Paths with special guest The Riddells, on Friday, July 17.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7. Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door. Also, a love offering will be received.
Face masks are encouraged, and groups will be distanced as much as possible. Seating limited. To guarantee a seat, purchase tickets in advance online or call/text 765-667-0842.
Visit matthewseumc.org/oldpaths for information.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.