LOGO19 Church News.jpg

Old Paths to play at Epworth UMC

MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will have a concert, The Old Paths with special guest The Riddells, on Friday, July 17.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7. Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door. Also, a love offering will be received.

Face masks are encouraged, and groups will be distanced as much as possible. Seating limited. To guarantee a seat, purchase tickets in advance online or call/text 765-667-0842.

Visit matthewseumc.org/oldpaths for information.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Recommended for you