Aletheia Fellowship to host special day
ANDERSON — At 10 a.m. Sunday, Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry Center will host One Heart, a ministry team from Israel. At 6 p.m., Aaron Hargis will share about his recent trip to Ukraine.
One Heart is an instrumental group that performs in Israel and abroad. They have various partners in both Messianic Jews and Christian Arabs.
Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry Center is located at 2505 Faith Drive in Anderson and can be reached at 765-623-3602.
The Herald Bulletin