Grace Baptist plans picnic
ANDERSON — Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, will have a picnic on the grounds and gospel concert on Sunday.
They will conduct their normal small group Bible studies (groups for all ages) at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m., featuring a singing group from Pensacola Christian College.
After that service, lunch will be in the school gymnasium, followed by a gospel concert provided by the same group. There is no cost to attend and everyone is welcome.
Celebration at Madison Park
ANDERSON — Celebrate Independence Day with Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, on Sunday.
Bring lawn chairs for an outdoor service at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, there will be a free cookout, music and bounce houses for the kids and kids at heart.
For more information, call 765-642-2000 or visit https://youareloved.life/summer/
