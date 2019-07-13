'Incredible Race' VBS at Grace Baptist
ANDERSON — Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, Anderson, will have its annual Vacation Bible School, Sunday through Wednesday, July 14-17, from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening, for children going into first through sixth grade in the fall.
The theme this year is “The Incredible Race,” featuring games, snacks, Bible stories and skits.
Transportation is available.
More information and registration can be found at www.gracetoanderson.com/vbs or by phone at 765-643-7853.
Everyone is welcome.
Guest speaker featured at Trinity
ANDERSON — The Usher Board of Trinity Baptist Church will host its annual day celebration on Sunday.
At 3:30 p.m., guest speaker will be Pastor Anthony Harris and the Church Upon the Rock Baptist Church.
Host pastor is the Rev. Ernest Prince. The church is located at 1225 Madison Ave.
Lone Oak hosts VBS
ANDERSON — The "Roar Life is Wild — God is Good" Vacation Bible School will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22-26 at Lone Oak Wesleyan Church, 486 N. 500W.
Night of music planned at Epworth
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host Poet Voices with special guest Livin Forgivin in concert on Saturday, July 20, at 7 p.m.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Also, a love offering will be received. After the concert, there will be a meet-and-greet time with free refreshments served.
