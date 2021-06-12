Westward Road at New Horizons UMC
ANDERSON — New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., will host a concert by Westward Road at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
This is a free event but donations toward the band’s ministry are appreciated.
The southern gospel trio is comprised of Scott and Kelli Roberts and their son Garrett of Pendleton.
Hayes Family in concert Friday
ANDERSON — The Mylon Hayes Family of Morganton, North Carolina, will present a concert on Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Carrying on the legacy of the classic Hayes Family of the 1980s (later well-known as a Gaither Homecoming artist), this next generation of the southern gospel group is known for tight harmonies and joyful stylings, and is heard locally in Anderson and Madison County on The Life FM (102.1 FM).
Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free.
For more information, contact Carl Stagner at 765-635-6142 or pastorcarl@mainstreetcog.net. To learn about the group, visit www.themylonhayesfamily.com.
Grace Baptist plans VBS
ANDERSON — Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, will host Vacation Bible School from June 27-30 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.
This year’s theme is “Mystery Island: Tracking Down The One True God.”
Register at GraceToAnderson.com/VBS.
