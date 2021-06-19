VBS at Park Place Church of God
ANDERSON — “VBS 2021: Press Play, Get in the Mix” will be held July 5-9, from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, Anderson. All kids ages 4 through fifth grade are welcome.
Four-year-olds must have completed at least one year of preschool.
Register online at ppchog.org/register. For more information or any questions, please contact Pastor Joshua Mifflin, Family Ministry Pastor, at jmifflin@ppchog.org.
Martins in concert at Epworth
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host The Martins with Westward Road in concert on Friday, June 25.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received.
There will be limited seating, To guarantee seats, purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/martins or call or text 765-667-0842.
