Markleville church hosts VBS
MARKLEVILLE — North Christian Church, Markleville, will host Vacation Bible School, July 6-9, from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening.
This year’s theme is “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.”
Pre-registration is required. This is for preschool to grades 6.
Junior and senior high schoolers can sign up to be crew and activity leaders.
Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/d61d32
Allen Family to sing at Redeemer Baptist
ANDERSON — The Allen Family will present a concert at Redeemer Baptist Church on Sunday, June 27, at 10:45 a.m.
For more than 20 years, the family has traveled all over the world, spreading hope and encouragement through their music. They have appeared on the television show “Home Sweet Bus” on TLC as a gospel music family living full-time on their tour bus.
In addition to singing over 250 times a year across the U.S. and Canada, they have had ongoing mission work in Uganda for the past seven years.
This concert is free and open to the public. Redeemer Baptist Church is located on the corner of Lindberg and Rangeline roads, just north of State Road 32 and east of Eastside Middle School. Jearme Ousley is the pastor. Call 642-3610 for more information.
