Life coach to speak before Aletheia
ANDERSON — Johnnie Blount will minister at Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry Center on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
As a visionary, Blount is known internationally for his ability to guide individuals through life changes to discover their vision and purpose, using a unique process of profiling, coaching, and motivational training. Blount teaches the word of God and flows in the ministry gifts at meetings called Word Explosions throughout the United States.
All are welcome to attend. A love offering will be taken. The church is at 2505 Faith Drive.
Information: 765-623-3602.
