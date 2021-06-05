VBS planned in Frankton
FRANKTON — Frankton Christian Church, 206 N. Church St., will host free Vacation Bible School June 21-25 at the church.
This year's theme is "Rocky Railway, Jesus' power pulls us through."
It will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening and is for kids 4 years old through fifth grade.
There will be Bible lessons, games, snacks, and crafts. Transportation is available upon request and children can be pre-registered by calling 765-754-8660.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.