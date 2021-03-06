Wright joins Chesterfield staff
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Community Church of God announces the addition of Woody Wright to their ministry staff. He will begin his ministry as worship leader Sunday.
Wright comes to Chesterfield following many years of music ministry in various places around the country. Most recently, he was a featured artist with the Gaither Tour. He continues to write and publish songs that have been recorded by dozens of gospel and country music artists. He has hosted a syndicated radio program “Good News Music Radio With Woody Wright.”
In-person worship services are at 10:30 Sunday at 123 Linden Lane and streamed live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m.
SOUL’D OUT in concert next week
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W 8th St., has announced that they will host SOUL’D OUT in concert Friday, March 12.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. There is limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions. To guarantee your seats, purchase tickets in advance online or call/text 765-667-0842. Visit www.matthewseumc.org/souldout for ticket ordering, COVID-19 disclaimers and to check on status of event.
Conference set at Grace Baptist
ANDERSON — Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, will host an End Times Conference on biblical prophecy on Friday, March 12, through Sunday, March 14. Speaker will be Don Forrester, chancellor for Veritas Baptist College and pastor emeritus of Faith Baptist Church of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
There will be two sessions Friday at 7 and 8 p.m., with three sessions on Saturday at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., and three sessions on Sunday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome at all services, and these services will be available online.
For more information, contact the church gracetoanderson.com.
