Women’s prayer breakfast slated
ANDERSON — The fourth annual Anderson Zion Baptist Church Women’s Ministry Prayer Breakfast will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, in the AZBC Family Life Center, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St., Anderson.
There will be special prayer, food, prizes and fellowship.
Information: Deacon Jeffry Turner, chairman of the board of AZBC, 765-643-7793.
Revival meeting planned
ANDERSON — Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual spring revival Tuesday through Thursday, March 17-19, at 7 p.m. nightly at 1540 W. 16th St.
Guest evangelist will be Pastor Ronald Covington from Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Indianapolis. He is the president of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention.
Host pastor is Dr. Edgar M. Woodall.
Information: 765-643-2525.
Award ceremony planned at AZBC
ANDERSON — The Gospel Highlight Pre-Anniversary Award Ceremony with special guests Eddie Lloyd and The Spiritualists of Indianapolis, A-Town Collective, Anderson Zion Male Chorus and Team Warner will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
The spoken word will be delivered by the Rev. Edgar Woodall.
Information: Brother James Warner, at 765-606-6099.
Imhof to address Soul Harbor
NEW CASTLE — Soul Harbor, 2089 N. Raider Road, New Castle, will host guest speaker retired Navy Seal Commander Michael Imhof on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.
