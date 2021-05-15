Church’s youth bowling May 28
ANDERSON — Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will host a Youth Bowling Night on Friday, May 28.
Ages 5-11 will bowl from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with ages 12-17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Cost is $9 and includes two games and shoe rental.
Information: 765-810-8165.
Epworth to host LeFevre Quartet
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., will host The LeFevre Quartet with the Shirah Brothers in concert on Saturday, May 22.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert getting underway at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available.
To guarantee your seats, buy tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/lq or call/text 765-667-0842.
