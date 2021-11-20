LOGO21 CHURCH NEWS.jpg

Zion Baptist to mark 77 years on Nov. 21

ANDERSON — Anderson Zion Baptist Church congregation will celebrate the church’s 77th anniversary at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, with its pastor, Cecil E. Golder III.

The guest speaker will be Pastor TeNorris Davis of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, Anderson, along with his congregation.

Chesterfield COG features Wright

CHESTERFIELD — Thankful For Hymns with Woody Wright will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. at Chesterfield Community Church of God, 123 Linden Lane, Chesterfield.

There is no charge for this event.

