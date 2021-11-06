Webb to address conference at EBC
Author and speaker Mark Webb will present two talks on holiness during the Fall Bible Conference at Edgewood Baptist Church, 3743 Nichol Ave., Saturday, Nov. 13.
Webb pastored Grace Bible Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi for 30 years before retiring in 2018. He has spoken at Bible conferences in the U.S. and Canada, and he’s also been involved in teaching at the Mexican-Indian Training Center in Cordoba, Mexico for over 25 years.
Registration for the conference is available at https://bit.ly/EBCFallConference.
