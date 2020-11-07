New Speer Family to appear at Epworth
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host The New Speer Family in concert on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Opening the concert will be a brief hymn sing led by the Rev. Carl Stagner.
Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received.
There will be limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions. To guarantee seats, purchase tickets in advance online or call/text 765-667-0842.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.