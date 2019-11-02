Church News
Guardians concert at Epworth Church
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., will host The Guardians in concert on Saturday.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m.
Admission is $10 at the door. Also, a love offering will be received.
More information: www.matthewseumc.org.
Fall Creek Friends have open house
PENDLETON — Fall Creek Friends (Quakers) are having an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at its historic meeting house, 1794 W. Ind. 38, 1 1/2 miles east of Pendleton.
A brief presentation on the history of Quakers in Madison County and the establishment of Fall Creek Meeting will be given at 1 p.m., followed by an introduction to Friends and the practice of Waiting Worship. There will be a short period of “waiting,” or silent worship, and then refreshments and music by local Quaker musicians Tom Roberts and Naomi Jackson.
All are welcome.
Information: 765-778-7143.
Christ Temple has Men’s Day
ANDERSON — Men’s Day will be held 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Temple Church.
Speaker at 4:30 p.m. will be Bishop Royce Fields of Bethesda, Indianapolis.
The theme is: “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong,” from 1 Corinthians 16:13.
Fall Revival at Bethesda Temple
ANDERSON — Bethesda Temple IPAA will host its Fall Revival at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 4-6, at the church at 315 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Speaker will be Pastor Fred McGhee of Promiseland Ministries. Host pastor is Bishop Robert White.
Information: 765-602-9007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.