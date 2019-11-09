Church News
Family, Friends Day on Sunday
ANDERSON — Pastor Earlie Dixon and the New Birth Worship Center Congregation will host its annual Family and Friends Day Celebration on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Doyle Moore of Anderson. The theme will be “One Purpose” 1st Corinthians 12:5.
There will be a to-go dinner served immediately after the service. Parishioners are urged to get comfortable and put on your blue jeans or casual wear.
The church is at 403 W. 22nd St., on the corner of 22nd and Lincoln streets.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.