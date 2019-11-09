LOGO19 Church News.jpg

Church News

Family, Friends Day on Sunday

ANDERSON — Pastor Earlie Dixon and the New Birth Worship Center Congregation will host its annual Family and Friends Day Celebration on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Doyle Moore of Anderson. The theme will be “One Purpose” 1st Corinthians 12:5.

There will be a to-go dinner served immediately after the service. Parishioners are urged to get comfortable and put on your blue jeans or casual wear.

The church is at 403 W. 22nd St., on the corner of 22nd and Lincoln streets.

The Herald Bulletin

The Herald Bulletin publishes notices of special religious activities of area churches every Saturday. Items can be emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com or faxed to 765-640-4815. Deadline for publication is noon on Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you