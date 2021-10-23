First Baptist pastor retiring; event set
ANDERSON — Pastor Art Jaggard of First Baptist Church has announced his retirement effective Oct. 31.
A reception at the church, 907 N. Raible Ave., Anderson, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and is open to anyone wanting to wish Pastor Jaggard well in his retirement.
Jaggard has been pastor at First Baptist Church for the past 15 years. He and his wife, Debora, came to Indiana from Kansas where he served as a pastor to the pastors in the Central Region of American Baptist Churches.
Prior to that he served churches in Ohio and South Dakota.
He is a member of the Oxford Society of Scholars and did his post-doctoral work at Harvard Divinity School. He is the author of several books.
He is looking forward to working at Art’s Jalopy Shop and to taking time for his art studio.
Aletheia welcomes speaker/songwriter
ANDERSON — Lawrence Chewning will be ministering at Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry Center on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.
Lawrence Chewning has been a Christian songwriter, singer, and speaker for almost five decades. His most well-known musical compositions are “The Anchor Holds” and “At the Foot of the Cross.” He has recorded 10 albums of his songs.
“The Anchor Holds” held the No. 1 position on the national inspirational charts for three weeks when released for airplay by Ray Boltz in 1995. It has been recorded by numerous artists, including the Gaither Homecoming Friends and Jimmy Swaggart, and has continued to enjoy widespread popularity.
In 1998 “At the Foot of the Cross” reached the No. 3 position on the national inspirational charts, sung by Boltz.
Lawrence grew up on a cotton farm in Lee County, South Carolina. In February 1970, while attending Anderson University, a spontaneous spiritual awakening occurred in the city which culminated in 50 days of revival services.
In the summer of 1970 Lawrence and several other friends began traveling full-time throughout the country, sharing testimonies and songs. They were known as The Fishermen, and as time went on, they began singing more and more of Lawrence’s original compositions.
Lawrence later formed another band called Lawrence Chewning & Eastland Band.
Over the years Lawrence has traveled throughout the nation speaking and singing at churches, coffeehouses, and outdoor Christian festivals. He has been a pastor and worship leader and has also led seminars on songwriting.
In 2018 Lawrence retired as an adoption specialist with the state of South Carolina. He now travels full-time, sharing his songs and preaching. He and his wife of 44 years reside in Florence, South Carolina.
Aletheia is located at 2505 Faith Drive, Anderson.
Information: 765-623-3602.
Webb to address conference at EBC
Author and speaker Mark Webb will present two talks on holiness during the Fall Bible Conference at Edgewood Baptist Church, 3743 Nichol Ave., Saturday, Nov. 13.
Webb pastored Grace Bible Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi for 30 years before retiring in 2018. He has spoken at Bible conferences in the U.S. and Canada, and he’s also been involved in teaching at the Mexican-Indian Training Center in Cordoba, Mexico for over 25 years.
Registration for the conference is available at https://bit.ly/EBCFallConference.
