The Cross plans revival service
ANDERSON — The Cross Church, 1521 E. 18th St., will have a Revival Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Special guest speaker will be Chris Parrish, who will share his testimony and message of the changes God has made in his life.
Angie Batie will be singing the praise and worship music.
House of Prayer hosts revival
ANDERSON — East Side House of Prayer, 1512 E. 16th St., will hold its Fall Revival with Pastor Lawrence Smith preaching.
Services will be Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. Special singers for each service will be The Riddell family.
Information: Pastor Jimmy Boicourt, 765-779-4122.
Church of Christ sets fall meeting
ANDERSON — Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave., will host its Fall Meeting Oct. 20-23. Speaker will be Andy Kizer.
• Sunday — 9:30 a.m., “Be Excited,” Text: Acts 17:16-21; 10:30 a.m., “Why Be A Christian,” Text: 1 Peter 4:12-17; 6 p.m., “The Kingdom That Cannot Be Shaken,” Text: Heb. 12:25-29
• Monday — 7 p.m., “Salavation in Four Scenes,” Text: 1 Peter 3:18-22
• Tuesday — 7 p.m., “Do We Have the Right to Be Wrong,” Text: Josh. 24:14-,15
• Wednesday — 7 p.m., “When God Wears Re,d” Text: Isa. 63:1-6
A fellowship meal will follow the morning worship on Sunday.
