Christ Temple sets Women’s Day ServiceANDERSON — The 57th annual Women’s Day Service will be held Sunday at Christ Temple Church, 1610 W. 22nd St.
• 11:30 a.m. speaker: Evangelist Joe Ann Allen of Christ Temple, Anderson
• 4:30 p.m. speaker: Minister Tiria Booth of The Tabernacle of Deliverance, Indianapolis
This year’s theme is “Women of God How Are You Walking.”
Information: 765-644-9281.
Revival services at Main Street Church
ANDERSON — H. Gerald Rudd, chairman of the national Pastors’ Fellowship of the Church of God, will speak at revival services at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St., at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19.
Indianapolis-based gospel trio the 3rd Row Boys will headline the music on Oct. 18 and Curt Ferrell, longtime songwriter and pastor from New Castle, will lead the music on Oct. 19.
Dessert will follow the Friday service and a carry-in dinner will precede Saturday’s service at 5 p.m.
Admission is free.
Information: Carl Stagner at 765-635-6142 or pastorcarl@mainstreetcog.net.
Church Upon Rock hosts Usher’s Day
ANDERSON — The Church Upon the Rock, 538 E. 31st St., will host its annual Usher’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Theme will be “Well Done Good and Faithful Servant” — Matthew 25:23.
Guest speaker will be Clyde Posley and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Indianapolis.
Zion Missionary seeks pastor
ANDERSON — The Anderson Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Anderson is seeking a pastor for its congregation.
Qualified candidates will be responsible to God and the church to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, teach the Bible, and provide Christian leadership in all areas of the church and to engage in pastoral care for the congregation. The applicant must be licensed and ordained, Baptist minister of the Gospel. Must also be a teacher and preacher led by Holy Spirit, with the ability to develop and deliver biblically sound, spirit filled, sermons and teachings.
Additional information is available at nationalbaptist.com.
Information: Carolyn A. Wilson, 765-208-1920.
New Hope U.M. has Women’s Sunday
ANDERSON — The second Women’s Sunday will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Hope United Methodist Church, 1503 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
Speaker will be Margaret Mayo.
Information: 765-649-1892.
Prayer Explosion at Mount Pilgrim
ANDERSON — Mount Pilgrim Church, 615 Henry St., will have its Men & Women’s Fourth Annual Prayer Explosion, on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m., and the service begins at 10 a.m.
This year’s theme is “Don’t Stop Praying,” Ephesians 6:18.
Speakers will be Sister LaChelle Morgan of Mount Pilgrim Church, Deacon Willie A. Cotton, Bethesda Baptist Church, and Sister Debra Williams of Mount Pilgrim Church.
The Rev. Fred Rayford, pastor of House of Worship in Marion, will bring the closing message.
Music will be provided by Angels of Glory, King’s Daughters and Men of Integrity.
