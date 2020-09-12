LOGO19 Church News.jpg

Church News

Church at Linwood schedules revivals

ALEXANDRIA — All Church Revival Services will take place through Sept. 20 at The Church at Linwood, 561 W. 600N, Alexandria.

• Saturday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m., Pizza Pie and Praise — The LecKrone’s.

• Sunday, Sept. 13, 10:30 a.m., The LecKrone’s

• Sunday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., Potluck Fellowship; evening service at 7 p.m.

• Monday through Saturday evening services at 7 p.m. nightly

• Sunday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m., Pastor John Ray

• Sunday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., closing service featuring evangelist Phill Jellison.

There will be 10 days worth of preaching, teaching and singing.

Information: 419-788-3843 or 765-649-4020.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Recommended for you