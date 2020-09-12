Church News
Church at Linwood schedules revivals
ALEXANDRIA — All Church Revival Services will take place through Sept. 20 at The Church at Linwood, 561 W. 600N, Alexandria.
• Saturday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m., Pizza Pie and Praise — The LecKrone’s.
• Sunday, Sept. 13, 10:30 a.m., The LecKrone’s
• Sunday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., Potluck Fellowship; evening service at 7 p.m.
• Monday through Saturday evening services at 7 p.m. nightly
• Sunday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m., Pastor John Ray
• Sunday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., closing service featuring evangelist Phill Jellison.
There will be 10 days worth of preaching, teaching and singing.
Information: 419-788-3843 or 765-649-4020.
