Woodalls marking anniversary service
ANDERSON — The Rev. Dr. Edgar M. and Sister Martha Woodall are celebrating their 28th pastoral anniversary on Sunday at the 11 a.m. service at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1540 W. 16th St.
Special guests will be the Rev. John Wesley Woodall Jr. and congregation of South Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Indianapolis.
Good Shepherd to start revival Sunday
PENDLETON — Huntsville Good Shepherd Church, 3126 Market St., is having a revival starting Sunday evening at 6 p.m., running through Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will start at 7 p.m.
Mark Lantz will be the evangelist, and there will be special music by the Riddells.
The Herald Bulletin
