Epworth UMC hosts ‘Faith Tour’
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. 8th St., welcomes “The Resurrection Of Faith Tour” featuring Joseph Habedank and The Erwins on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for artist circle and $10 for general admission. Also, a love offering will be received. Purchase tickets online at www.matthewseumc.org/roftour, or call/text 765-667-0842.
Madison Christian Church presents ‘Story & Song’
FRANKTON — Presented by Madison Christian Church, “An Evening of Story & Song” and will start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6. Matt McClintik, master of music, will be playing his guitar and singing inspiring songs. Rev. Richard Haynes and several members of the congregation will be sharing faith stories.
This free event will be followed by refreshments and fellowship.
Madison Christian Church is at 1015 Sheridan St.
Information: 765-754-8117.
