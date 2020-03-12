ANDERSON —Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. and Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jama Donovan announced Thursday that the Parks and Recreation Department Spring Break Camp scheduled for March 16-27 at the Geater Center is being canceled.
This decision is being made as a precautionary measure and to minimize events and activities with large gatherings of children and adults due to the new coronavirus.
Families scheduled to attend the camp who have already registered online are being notified so they can make other arrangements for child care.
