ANDERSON — In response to a transportation need for students to get to schools for the summer free lunch programs, Mayor Thomas J. Broderick, Jr. has announced that the city is providing free public transportation using the CATS buses.
Students, in need of transportation to one of the schools offering the free lunches, should follow the normal CATS scheduled routes.
Any Anderson students, ages 18 or younger, can go to any one of several schools offering the lunches. They do not have to be enrolled at the school providing the lunch.
Free lunches are provided at Anderson High School until July 22. Lunches are available there Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm. Students should enter at the North, front door, closest to the pool.
Free lunches are also served, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at ACS schools that have summer school programs, including 10th Street Elementary, Highland, and Edgewood. The free lunch programs at these schools end on July 1.
Anderson Preparatory Academy is also providing lunches for anyone in the community, 18 or under. Their lunch times are noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The 29th St. APA building will provide lunches until June 24. The 22nd St. APA building will serve lunches until July 22. Students should enter at the rear of both of the buildings.
Mayor Broderick stated, “We want to make sure that no child goes hungry during their summer break. To insure kids have the means to get free lunches at the schools, we are waiving bus fees for this purpose. I am hopeful these students will take advantage of this great program.”
Summer lunches are provided for kids ages 18 and under through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program which is administered through the states.