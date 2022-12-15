ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has sent the owners of the beleaguered Bingham Square Apartments a second demand letter.
Attorney Mike Austin said Tuesday during the commission’s meeting that a second letter was sent to Property Resource Associates.
Bingham Square was constructed in 1956 and contains 128 units.
He said the first demand letter was sent in August 2021, seeking that the apartment complex owners make the necessary repairs or repay the ARC $936,000 that was provided to upgrade the apartment complex.
Austin said the company had 30 days to respond to the first demand letter; he said there was no response.
“We want them to complete the project and to resolve the issue,” he said. “We’re hopeful a sale will happen.”
Austin said the owners could address the problems with the complex or request additional time to complete a sale.
The terms of an agreement are that the ARC receives the $935,000 plus interest to retire bonds the Redevelopment Commission took out so Property Resource Associates could make repairs and that the city receives $541,552 in unpaid utility bills owed at the complex.
That covers the current unpaid utility bills of $535,969 and a bad debt of $5,583, according to the city.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works,
said the city doesn’t want to disconnect the utilities because there are still tenants in the apartments.
There was a fire in Building 1 in May 2021 that destroyed it.
The fire happened two days after the ARC signed a consent agreement for Property Resource Associates to sell the building.
Austin said the insurance claim from the fire has been settled, with the money paid to Property Resource Associates.
“The next step could be a legal action,” he said if the second demand letter doesn’t prompt action.
In July, Austin said New Jersey-based MAS Capital made an offer to purchase both Bingham Square and Madison Square apartment complexes from Property Resource Associates. That sale was not finalized.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said there are interested parties in purchasing Bingham.
“If they (Property Resources) don’t comply (with the agreement), the ARC can foreclose on the mortgage,” he said.
The Anderson Housing Authority moved clients out of Bingham Square into other available housing after the apartments failed an inspection.
Property Resource Associates than informed AHA that it would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
In July a local judge ruled that Property Resource Associates owes the Housing Authority $9,000 in rent payments that were made before their clients were relocated. The Housing Authority has not gotten that money.