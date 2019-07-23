MUNCIE – Ball State University’s Office of Orientation is celebrating a decade-long partnership with Muncie Downtown Development Partnership (DWNTWN), Muncie Indiana Transit System (MITS), and the Muncie Visitors Bureau in welcome incoming students and their families to the community.
During 18 orientation sessions each summer, students and family members are greeted by the Muncie Visitors Bureau during their initial visit to campus. The Visitors Bureau provides a Muncie Visitors Guide to each family, along with discounts and prizes. For the past few years, one lucky family from each session has won an overnight stay at a Muncie hotel.
DWNTWN offers free tours of downtown Muncie to family members, led by community volunteers. Tour participants are transported for free via MITS bus from Ball State’s campus to Muncie Civic Theatre to participate in an hourlong stroll through the vibrant downtown area.
