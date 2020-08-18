Intersect director to speak
to Noon Exchange Club
ANDERSON – Karessa Knight-Wilkerson, director of Intersect Inc. in Anderson, will be the speaker Tuesday at the Anderson Noon Exchange Club meeting at The Edge.
Knight-Wilkerson will be discussing the Clean Air Act and other projects the agency is working on for Madison County.
Lunch with orders from the menu begins at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at noon. Tables and seating are arranged for social distancing.
Guests are welcome to attend. The club's $15 lunch fee is waived for first-time attendees.
The Edge is located at 519 Golf Club Road in Edgewood.
