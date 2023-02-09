County 4-H sets Feb. 11 enrollment
ANDERSON — Madison County 4-H will host its annual open house/enrollment event at Purdue Polytechnic, Anderson, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The 4-H strives to help youth develop leadership skills, gain knowledge and skills, learn to work with others and explore potential careers.
At the open house, youth can meet club leaders and find out about 4-H projects. Clubs will have short, hands-on projects for kids.
4-H is the country’s largest youth organization, involving more than 4 million members. In addition to farm-related projects, it’s embraced STEM education. Projects include computer programming, drones and robotics.
Madison County 4-H membership is open to all K-12 students from the Madison County area. Students in grades K-2 can join the “mini” program free. Students in grades 3-12 can join the standard program for a $25 registration fee. Scholarships are available in cases of financial need.
The Herald Bulletin