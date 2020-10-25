ANDERSON — The Annual Harvest Family Night celebration at Grace Baptist Church changed this year, to comply with the mandates and requests regarding social distancing.
There will not be any public activities inside the facilities, but they will provide a bag of treats and information to the first 1,000 children (age 12 and under, please) whose parents or guardians bring them to the Harvest Family Night Drive-Through on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. (or until we run out of candy).
Enter on the east end of our property, and follow the cones, markings and directions provided, to drive through and receive the treats. Fill out a registration card as you are moving through the line, to enter into one of several drawings for gift cards, and a grand prize of a 90-Minute Family Fun Pack at Championship Lanes for up to 6 people. Children must be present, in the vehicle, to receive their candy.
