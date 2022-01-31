Volunteering talk
at Exchange Club
ANDERSON — Randy Titus, of Heart of Indiana United Way, will speak Tuesday at the Anderson Noon Exchange Club lunch meeting.
The public is invited to attend and learn about volunteer opportunities with Retired Senior Volunteer Program ad Volunteer Action Center, such as assisting residents with free tax preparation, weatherization, basic needs, fraud prevention and early childhood education.
The meeting will be at The Edge restaurant, 519 Golf Club Road. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11:30 a.m.; the meeting begins at noon. The club's $15 lunch fee will be waived for those attending for the first time.
