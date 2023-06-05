Lions Club fair offers entertainment
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Lions Club Fair begins Monday with nightly entertainment on the Sam’s Playce Stage at Deitrich Park.
The Lions raffle drawing will be at 10 p.m. nightly.
Here’s the rest of the schedule:
Monday, June 5 — 7 and 9 p.m.: Meet queen candidates; 7 p.m. Three Hundred East (live)
Tuesday, June 6 — 6 p.m.: Parade – Theme: “Kindness is the Key in 2023;” 7 and 9 p.m.: Meet queen candidates; 7 p.m. The Cousin Brothers (live)
Wednesday, June 7 — 7 and 9 p.m.: Meet queen candidates; 7 p.m.: High Street Band (live)
Thursday, June 8 — 7 and 9 p.m.: Meet queen candidates; 7 p.m.: Common Ground (live); 10 p.m. fireworks
Friday, June 9 — Patriotic Night: Wear red, white and blue; 7 and 9 p.m.: Meet queen candidates; 7 p.m.: Donnie Mac Band (live)
Saturday, June 10 — Poor Jack amusements Bracelet Night: $25 per person; 7 p.m.: Fair queen crowning; 7:15 p.m. Greg Rhodes (live)
— The Herald Bulletin