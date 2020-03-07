LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Doug Anderson at Aletheia on Sunday

ANDERSON — Doug Anderson will be ministering at Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Anderson is a Grammy-nominated, multi-Dove-award-winning singer from Lapel. He tours the world as a soloist and member of Cana’s Voice.

He was also a founding member of the quartet Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, a group made popular through the Gaither Homecoming Series.

A love offering will be taken.

The church is at 2505 Faith Drive.

