Doug Anderson at Aletheia on Sunday
ANDERSON — Doug Anderson will be ministering at Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Anderson is a Grammy-nominated, multi-Dove-award-winning singer from Lapel. He tours the world as a soloist and member of Cana’s Voice.
He was also a founding member of the quartet Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, a group made popular through the Gaither Homecoming Series.
A love offering will be taken.
The church is at 2505 Faith Drive.
