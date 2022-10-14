AHS Class of 1956 to meet Tuesday
The AHS Class of 1956 will hold its monthly luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course, Anderson, at noon.
All class members and their guests are invited.
— The Herald Bulletin
