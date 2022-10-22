Christian Center banquet is Nov. 3
ANDERSON — The Christian Center Annual Banquet, Auction and Awards Night will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Madison Park Church.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with heavy appetizers, a silent auction and fun interactive activities. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and will include the annual Lloyd Lambert award presentation.
Kent Benson, Indiana basketball legend and 11-year NBA veteran, will be the featured speaker. There will be a VIP room where those purchasing VIP tickets will get to meet and spend time with Kent in a more suitable space for autographs, enhanced food options and more.
To purchase event and VIP tickets, visit https://thechristiancenter.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list.
To preview and bid on auction items, visit https://qtego.net/qlink/thechristian
center/register.
Information: Lauren, Events@TheChristianCenter.org or 765-649-4264.